Ronald Mcdonald hosting groundbreaking ceremony for new house

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony this week for it’s new house.
Officials will release more details about the “Keeping Families Close Campaign” on Thursday, March 5, at 4:00 p.m. at the organization.
Along with Ronald McDonald officials, supporters, donors, volunteers, staff, board members, the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce and City of Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson will take part in the ceremony.
The nonprofit has been able to raise almost 90 percent of their total $3.9 million needed for the recent project.
The ceremony will be complete with cookies and coffee.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.