Public meeting to give details of road improvement project for 3 Amarillo neighborhoods

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A public meeting will be held about a road improvement project for three Amarillo neighborhoods.
The City of Amarillo scheduled the meeting for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Central Baptist Church, located at 1601 S.W. 58th Ave.
Residents can learn about road improvement projects for the City View Estates, South Georgia Place and Tradewind Square neighborhoods.
The Amarillo City Council awarded about $897,000 for a contractor to work on minimizing the impact to neighborhood traffic.
During the road improvements, roads will be closed for about a day but not all roads will be closed at the same time.
The meeting will provide information so residents can use alternative routes.
Drivers are asked to be cautious and to anticipate delays during this project.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.