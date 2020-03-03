Holi Festival of Color to welcome spring on Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Holi Festival of Color is happening this weekend.
Holi is a cultural event in India where they throw colorful powders to celebrate the coming of spring.
The fun celebration will have food, vendors, Bollywood workshops, miniature golf, a walk-though maze and more.
The event is from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. this Saturday, March 7, at the Starlight Ranch, located at 1415 Sunrise Dr.
The color wars start at 3:30 p.m.
Early bird tickets are $5 and ends Wednesday. If not, guests can pay $10 at the door.
