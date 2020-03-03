Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Kansas is the unanimous No. 1 in a week of upheaval in the AP Top 25. The Jayhawks received all 64 first-place votes from the media panel in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll. Gonzaga was No. 2, with Dayton, Baylor and San Diego State rounding out the top five. The Aztecs, No. 9 Maryland and No. 18 Iowa were the only teams to hold their place after a week in which nine Top 25 teams lost to unranked opponents. Dayton has its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 1955-56 after stretching its winning streak to 18 games. Virginia, Illinois and Wisconsin moved into the poll. West Virginia, Colorado and Texas Tech fell out.