3 finalists in the running for Canyon’s Chief of Police

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The first round of interviews for the Canyon Chief of Police position are now complete, and the search has been narrowed down to three finalists.
“We had an extremely talented pool of individuals," says Joe Price, city manager of the City of Canyon. "It took a while to narrow those down, but we relied on the Texas Police Chiefs Association, the TPCA more formerly known, they have a regional chapter, and they helped us narrow it down.”
The three finalists include Captain Brandon Strope of Borger Police Department, Lieutenant David Martin of Benbrook Police Department, and Captain Ray Resendez of Canyon Police Department, and Price believes these candidates have the qualities they were looking for.
“We looked at several big qualities such as someone who might be able to lead us, innovation, which could be from police practices, technology, doing things in a more new fashion, but with old school heritage," says Price.
It is also extremely important for the new Police Chief to be well versed in public communication, especially with the rise of digital communication.
Canyon’s Mayor, Gary Hinders, says he’s extremely impressed with the three finalists and trusts City Manager Joe Price will do a great job in choosing the perfect fit.
“We feel really good about the quality of folks that applied for the position, and we really feel good about who will be our new leader in the Police Chief position," says Mayor Hinders.
The next step in this process includes a more personal interview round, a meet and greet with the community, and the final decision should be made by the end of March.
