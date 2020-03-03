Bell awarded $165 million contract for 2 Ospreys, repairs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Naval Air Systems Command awarded Bell a $165 million contract for two Ospreys and repairs.
Bell will conduct 13 percent of the work in Amarillo with 30 percent of the work conducted in Fort Worth.
Two MV-22B Ospreys will be manufactured for the Marine Corps and additional repairs will be completed in support of the Common Configuration-Readiness and Modernization Program.
The work is expected to be completed by September of 2023.
