Bell awarded $165 million contract for 2 Ospreys, repairs
By Vanessa Garcia | March 3, 2020 at 10:05 AM CST - Updated March 3 at 10:05 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Naval Air Systems Command awarded Bell a $165 million contract for two Ospreys and repairs.

Bell will conduct 13 percent of the work in Amarillo with 30 percent of the work conducted in Fort Worth.

Two MV-22B Ospreys will be manufactured for the Marine Corps and additional repairs will be completed in support of the Common Configuration-Readiness and Modernization Program.

The work is expected to be completed by September of 2023.

