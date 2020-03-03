Authorities searching for 3 theft suspects after electronics stolen from Walmarts in Canyon, Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help identifying three suspects after a thefts from Walmarts in Canyon and Amarillo.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers said on Feb. 18, police found that two suspect had stolen a large amount of electronics from the Walmart in Canyon.
Video also shows the two arriving to the store in a silver Jeep Cherokee.
The two filled carts with the stolen items and left the store.
They then ran to the vehicle where a third unknown suspect had moved the Jeep and was waiting on them.
During the investigation, police learned that the same suspects had also stolen items from the Walmart on Interstate 40 and Grand, just before the first theft.
If you have any information on the theft or the suspects, call (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
Check out the pictures and video here:
