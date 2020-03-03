Authorities searching for 3 theft suspects after electronics stolen from Walmarts in Canyon, Amarillo

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying theft suspects in this week’s “Crime of the Week”. On February 18, 2020, it was discovered that two suspects had stolen a large amount of electronics from the Wal-Mart in Canyon TX. They were seen on video arriving in a silver Jeep Cherokee. The two suspects fill carts with the items and leave the store with the merchandise. The suspects then run to the vehicle where a third unknown suspect has moved the vehicle and is waiting for them. Later investigation found that the suspects had also just stolen items from the Wal-Mart on I-40 and Grand prior to the theft in Canyon. If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspects are, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000. Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers. CPD 20-0114/APD 20-301101 #SayItHere #CrimeoftheWeek