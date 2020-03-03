Amarillo Fire Department, Amarillo Medical Services using new mobile units to train fire crews

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In an effort to cut down training time and costs, Amarillo Fire Department is now partnering with Amarillo Medical Services to provide mobile training unit services to each fire station.
“We’ve designed and tried to coordinate a mobile classroom to help facilitate training our crews on duty," says Jeff Harbin, training lieutenant for Amarillo Fire Department. “So the mobile classroom can go around to the station and be able to catch the firefighters in house.”
Firemen in the Amarillo area are expected to undergo an extensive amount of training, and often times, this can cause major inconveniences within AFD’s work schedule and budget. This new program is set to alleviate the majority of those issues.
“There’s just a significant amount of training that goes on, and a lot of cases, to make that training happen, we have to get a lot of crews in one place at one time," says Harbin. “So that impacts our ability to cover the city and impacts some of the other responsibilities these guys have, and by utilizing the mobile classroom, we can go to them and alleviate a lot of that impact.”
These mobile classrooms travel station to station where an Amarillo Medical Services worker will give a hands on training session to the firemen on duty.
“We go to the stations, the fire stations around town, the stations at Amarillo Medical Services, to get our crews together, to go over a lot of the skills that we’re going to be using," Michael Farris, paramedic for Amarillo Medical Services.
While many would think this project would cost a fortune, AFD says their monetary investments in this mobile unit were very minimal.
“Our investments have been pretty minimal, we did a few things to kind of fix it up and then some equipment to be able to operate and have some of the training simulations and things that are on there, but luckily through that donation, it’s been a pretty minimal impact," says Harbin.
