Xcel to rebuild damaged line at 2 golf courses in southeast Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy will remove and rebuild a damaged line in the area of two golf courses in southeast Amarillo.
An Xcel news release said during the second week of March, the company is relocating a high-voltage transmission line that runs through the two city golf courses.
In June of 2019, a storm damaged a wooden structure that supported a transmission line.
The line has since been de-energized as Xcel works on a plan to relocate the line to the western edge of the Comanche Trail and Arrowhead municipal golf courses.
This project won’t affect services to customers in that part of the area.
After the line is relocated, it will no longer cross the golf courses and all structures will be on dry land.
Xcel said the rebuilt line will improve the reliability and capacity of the grid.
The project costs about $1 million.
