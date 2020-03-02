Tickets on sale for Best of Texas 2020 country music fundraiser

(Source: Junior League of Amarillo‎)
By Vanessa Garcia | March 2, 2020 at 5:08 AM CST - Updated March 2 at 5:08 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Best of Texas 2020 event.

The 30th annual fundraiser starts at 8:00 p.m. March 27 at the Rex Baxter Building, according to a news release from Junior League of Amarillo.

The event, which has raised more than $1.5 million in 29 years, is one of the longest running and premier country music fundraisers in Amarillo.

The fundraiser will include a live and silent auction, raffle, a corn hole tournament, food trucks, drinks and games.

Entertainment will be provided by LOCASH, a country music duo, the Buster Bledsoe Band and Ed Montana.

