Texas Tech vet school continues to hire faculty, expecting upwards of 20 hired by fall of 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The dean of the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine said progress for the new school has been going well.
The vet school has seen many updates as it works to be up and running before classes start in the fall of 2021.
As of now, the school continues to follow all the steps to become accredited.
Another in-site visit is set to take place by the end of June and by the end of September, a full council meeting to consider the application to begin the admissions process.
The school has also remained busy in the hiring and interviewing process.
Seven faculty members have been hired with interviews wrapping up for 11 other positions. By next fall, there will be upwards of 20 staff hired.
“As we bring in candidates to interview, one of the things that we like to do is to be able to show that community excitement around this project," said TTU School of Veterinary Medicine Dean Dr. Guy Loneragan. "Everywhere you go, they say, ‘what do you do, you work in the vet school?’ and they’re just excited, a smile comes across their face. It’s fantastic to be here as part of that program and we look forward to bringing in the whole group of faculty, staff and students to get this program up and running.”
New donors also continue to step forward and support scholarships and construction, with a total of 40 donors and foundations invested in the school.
Student’s interest in the school has continued to grow too, as they receive emails daily from prospective students.
Dr. Loneragan said the application window has not opened yet because they are waiting for first step in accreditation.
As soon as that happens in the fall, the admissions process will begin.
