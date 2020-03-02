Randall County Sheriff’s Office accepting applications for citizen’s academy

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the Randall County Sheriff’s Citizen Academy.
The academy will begin on March 10 and will meet every Tuesday for 12 weeks.
Citizens who attend the academy will have a behind-the-scenes look into the daily operations of the Randall County Sheriff’s Office.
The academy will cover topics such as Patrol Procedures, Dispatch, Crime Scene Investigations, Criminal Investigations, Narcotics, SWAT, a jail tour and some scenario based training.
If you would like to apply, you can do so here.
The academy is free.
