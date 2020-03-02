Pleasant start to March

We are waking up to temps in the 20s and 30s under mostly clear skies. Winds will be out of the north this morning before shifting out of the south throughout the day. It will not be as warm as the weekend with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Overnight skies turn partly cloudy. We see increasing clouds tomorrow with highs staying mild in the 50s and 60s. A few showers may be possible Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. We stay in the 60s through the end of the work week and into the weekend.