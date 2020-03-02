Next phase of Loop 335 project to begin this summer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Construction for the State Loop 335 project will begin this summer in it’s next phase.
In a news release, the Texas Department of Transportation said the Texas Transportation Commission awarded a $50 million bid to Allen Butler Construction, Inc. to take on the project.
The project will ties in the new location of Helium Road, or SL 335, to Southwest 9th Avenue.
The work will include constructing SL 335 frontage roads, a two-level interchange at SL 335 and Interstate 40 and sidewalks along the Loop.
