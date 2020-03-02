Major road construction project in Pampa to start this summer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A major road construction project in Pampa will take place this summer.
A Texas Department of Transportation news releases said the project includes a base repair and overlay on State Highway 70, running all the way from Pampa to the Canadian River.
The construction work will cost $24.9 million and will be done by J. Lee Milligan, Inc.
Recently, pavement repairs were made to SH 70, or Hobart street, in Pampa to prepare the road for the summer project.
