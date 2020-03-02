Hutchinson County, Pampa airports awarded $6.1 million in federal grants

WASHINGTON, D.C. Texas (KFDA) - The Hutchinson County Airport and Perry Lefors Field in Pampa were awarded around $6.1 million in federal grants.
The Hutchinson County Airport will receive $6,043,000 for pavement improvements. Perry Lefors Field will receive $76,500 for engineering and design of lighting improvements.
“Now more than ever, Texas is a top destination for business, travel, and setting down roots, and this grant will help us keep up with how fast our state is growing every day,” said U.S. Senator John Cornyn. “I thank the Trump Administration for prioritizing the Texas Panhandle and I commend local leaders who worked to secure this funding.”
The funding comes through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.