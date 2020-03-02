Groundbreaking ceremony to kick off construction of hospital laundry facility

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A groundbreaking ceremony will kick off construction of a hospital laundry facility later this morning.
A SALAR news release said the laundry will be managed by the North Heights Linen Service LLC and will serve local hospitals.
Hospitals in the area currently work with out-of-state companies for laundry services.
The laundry will focus on employment with living wages and benefits for the community surrounding the facility.
The ceremony starts at 10:00 a.m. today at the former Inn of Amarillo, located at 601 W. Amarillo Blvd.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.