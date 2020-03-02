A minor front brought some cooler air to our region today with 50s replacing the 70s we enjoyed over the weekend. Lows tonight will be in the mid 30s and highs tomorrow will be similar to today, generally in the upper 50s. A strong upper system will approach by tomorrow night, but appears to be tracking a bit too far south for good rain chances. A few showers may drift into our southern counties late tomorrow and Wednesday morning.
Doppler Dave Has A Cooler Forecast, Some Have A Chance For Rain
