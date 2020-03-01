APD Critical Incident Response Team called to assist with man after threats and refusal to exit home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police and the APD Critical Incident Response Team were called to assist a man suffering from a mental health crisis early Sunday morning.
Around 5:45 a.m., police were dispatched to a home in the 6700 block of Emerald Court on a 30 year old male suffering from a mental health crisis.
Officers attempted to get the man to exit the home and he refused. The man told officers that he was armed with weapons and threatened to harm them.
Around 9:05 a.m,. the man exited the residence and was safely taken into custody and transported to a local hospital to be evaluated.
