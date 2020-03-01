Amarillo police officer injured in early morning accident

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sunday around 2:00 a.m, an Amarillo police officer was driving southbound in the 2400 block of south Georgia Street when a GMC Yukon driven by Nathaniel Owens, 43, failed to yield right of way turning left into a private drive.
This caused the Police Interceptor SUV to impact the Yukon. The Yukon then struck a Toyota Tundra parked in front of a restaurant.
The impact also caused the Tundra to be knocked into a parked Toyota FJ Cruiser.
The officer was taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Owens and a passenger in the Yukon, Jaylin Lucero, 23, were both uninjured in the collision.
Alcohol is a factor in this crash. Owens was booked into Potter County Detention Center for a charge of DWI 2nd.
Lucero had several traffic warrants for his arrest and was booked into the Randall County Jail.
The officer was later released from the hospital.
APD’s Traffic Investigation Squad continues to investigate this accident.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.