Amarillo Police Department needs help finding missing 11-year-old girl

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Amarillo Police Department needs your help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.
Kathrin Owens, 11-years-old, is missing. She was last seen near SW 7th Street and Independence at around 4:00 p.m. wearing a blue jacket, blue sweatpants and possibly had a black backpack.
She is white, 4 feet and 10 inches tall, with brown eyes and dirty blonde hair, last seen wearing her hair up in a ponytail.
If you have any information on the location of Kathrin, you should call the Amarillo Police dispatch at 806-378-3038 immeadiately.
