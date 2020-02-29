Amarillo brewing up businesses with 4 coffee shops opening soon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Two local coffee shops are brewing up business in Amarillo by opening new locations, plus one coffee chain is set to open two more locations so you have more options with shorter wait times.
Locally owned Cliffside Coffee will be opening a new, larger location on Western and 34th Street, that will have not one but two drive-through’s.
“We focus on drive-through, just to get customers in, out in a hurry. We know people are on their way to school, on the way to work and busy, so we try to focus on that,” said Cliffside Coffee Owner Jpaul Dodson.
Cliffside Coffee has over 30 flavors of drinks, from specialty coffees to smoothies to energy drinks.
“We have all sorts of drinks, we carry over 30 flavors, we don’t charge anything extra for them, whipped cream is free. The price you see on our menu, tax is included, so we offer a lot and we don’t nickel and dime people,” said Dodson.
They plan to be opened in the next three to four months, and on the day they open, they will be doing $1 drinks, like they have done previously for their other grand opening’s.
On the northwest side of town, on Gem Lake Road and Amarillo Boulevard, you can expect to see a new Roasters Coffee and Tea popping up by this fall.
“We feel like that area over there is definitely in need of a coffee shop, there’s a lot of activity and a lot of development happening over there, so we feel like it was time to expand in that area,” said David Cooper, Roasters Coffee and Tea general manager.
The store will be 2,500 square feet with a drive-up. They plan on hiring over 20 employees for that location.
“We are just really excited, we put a post kind of teasing the public via our social media platforms, and it is crazy how many people are messaging us and just all the excitement, especially in that area,” said Cooper.
Starbucks also has plans for a location on Coulter and Arden that will be going up this summer and another new location for southeast Amarillo.
