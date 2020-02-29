Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tuesday through Thursday, March 3 – 5, crews will be patching on State Loop (SL) 434 within the intersections of East Cottonwood Avenue, East Cactus Street, and East Cherry Avenue. Each of the cross streets near the intersection will be closed while the work is being performed.
On Wednesday, March 4, the eastbound and westbound turnarounds at Lakeside Drive will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a bridge deck placement.
Crews will be installing storm sewers at 34th Avenue and Helium Road as work on the relocation of SL 335 westward continues. For the safety of the crews and traffic public, 34th Avenue will be closed east of Helium Road to Soncy on Wednesday, March 4 and west of Helium to Hope Road on Thursday, March 5. This will allow traffic to still turn onto Helium Road both days.
On Amarillo Boulevard, various lanes will be closed in both directions from Hughes Street east to SL 335 for patching repairs.
On I-40 eastbound, the left and center lanes will be closed from Coulter Street to Western Street for patching repairs.
Various lanes will be closed on SL 335 (Soncy Road) in both directions from 81st Avenue to 45th Avenue for fog seal operations.
Watch for slow-moving operations on I-27 and US 87 for herbicide operations around guard rails and bridges.
On US 87, watch for various inside lane closures from Fillmore Street to Mobley Street for installation of median cable barrier.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation
