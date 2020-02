It is a chilly morning with temps in the 20s and teens. Skies will be mostly sunny today with warmer afternoon highs. Temps will warm into the low to mid 60s. We warm into the 70s over the weekend. Winds will be breezy on Saturday with winds out of the southwest at 25-35 mph. Our next cold front moves in for next week, bringing cooler temps and rain/snow chances for Tuesday.