UTSA seeks revenge on UAB

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The explosive Jhivvan Jackson is averaging 27.3 points and 5.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Roadrunners. Keaton Wallace is also a key contributor, accounting for 18.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Blazers are led by Tavin Lovan, who is averaging 12.7 points and 4.5 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JHIVVAN: Jackson has connected on 34.8 percent of the 302 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 21 of 63 over the last five games. He's also made 84.5 percent of his foul shots this season.