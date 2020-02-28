This Weekend in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - If you’re looking for plans this weekend, we’ve got you covered.
From an opportunity to work at Wonderland Park to a free Amarillo Bulls hockey game, here’s what’s going on in the area!
Amarillo Botanical Gardens is hosting it’s Mad Hatters event this weekend.
Wear some silly and quirky hats Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the gardens and get ready for some fun!
Wise Fools of Santa Fe, New Mexico will bring the entertainment and Solano Project will provide music.
Tickets can be purchased online or at the gardens.
The 2020 Amarillo Policeman’s Ball is raising money for a youth mentoring program.
The fundraiser, benefiting Amarillo Police Exploring Post 5507, starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza.
The ball includes catering by the Big Texan, music by Texas Hits and a Miss, a silent auction and casino games.
Admission is $50.
Wonderland Park is hiring for it’s upcoming 2020 season this weekend.
The park will have an on-site job fair from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Anyone hired will work from April through Labor Day and must be 16 years or older and be able to work on the weekends.
An employment application can be filled out beforehand here.
The FirstBank Southwest Tower Run is set for this Saturday.
Registration is open for the run, which benefits the Brandy Lee Leard Memorial Scholarship.
Last chance to register is today with participation costing $45.
To register, go here or send a payment to PO Box 52281, Amarillo, TX 79159.
Come out for some fun to watch an Amarillo Bulls’ hockey game for free this weekend .
The 101 Elite Men’s Family Night starts at 7:05 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Amarillo Civic Center.
Families will be given a free seat to the game and get raffle tickets for a chance to win free food, drinks and snacks.
For tickets, call the Amarillo Bulls Front Office at (806) 242-1122 and tell them you are part of the 101 Elite Men’s Family Night.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.