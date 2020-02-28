Panhandle Regional Planning Commission, Keep Texas Beautiful partner to enhance recycling efforts

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In an effort to contribute to the national market increase for recycling, the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission is now partnering with Keep Texas Beautiful to enhance recycling efforts in the Panhandle area.
Local businesses say recycling has been at an all time low over the past year and half, and they are hoping to see an increase in the next two years.
“This is the worst year of my lifetime, as far as markets are concerned. The cardboard market started dropping last year, and we saw steady decreases to a bond by $30 a ton.” said KB Recycling General Manager Adam Schear.
As a result, the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission is now partnering with Keep Texas Beautiful to try to do their part in reversing this decline in our area.
“Our partnership with KTB will help us Keep Texas recycling program viable for the next two years. There are efforts going on right now above our level to try to reestablish recycling opportunities around the country, and as those are coming back, our communities here in the Texas Panhandle will slowly but surely be able to take advantage of them.” said John Kihel, regional services director of the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission.
The PRPC also hopes this partnership will lower the costs of solid waste for businesses and residents in the area.
“Recycling is never going to pay all costs related to solid waste management. Hopefully, recycling costs will pay for themselves. That would be the ideal, not only in the money that you get back, but in the costs that you avoid by not having to take that waste to a landfill for disposal.” said Kihel.
Recycling isn’t the only issue being addressed through this new partnership, in fact, KTB is hoping to listen to the community about what it is they think could be done to keep the Panhandle area clean and beautiful.
“We’re also at that time going to really try and talk with them more about maybe what some of the issues are in their community, and if there are ways that Keep Texas Beautiful can address some of those needs, and then from there try to grow the program.” said Rachel Hering, director of Keep Texas Beautiful’s subcommittee, Keep Texas Recycling.
The PRPC is hoping the nation sees a significant positive change in recycling within the next one to two years.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.