One man suffering life threatening injuries after downtown Amarillo motorcycle crash
By Madison Carson | February 27, 2020 at 7:17 PM CST - Updated February 27 at 7:17 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police department is on the scene of a motorcycle crash at the downtown interchange that left one man with serious injuries.

At around 5:54 p.m., APD officers received a call about the crash.

According to APD, the motorcycle, the only vehicle involved, was traveling east to south on the I-40 interchange to downtown Amarillo.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital, where he is suffering life threatening injuries.

