Higgins ISD plans to consolidate with Canadian ISD next year

HIGGINS, Texas (KFDA) - The possibility of an area town losing it’s school is leaving some business owners hoping they can survive.
“It’s very disappointing that we’re going to lose our school, because we won’t have anything now,” said Jeanne Ishmael, a 29 year Higgins resident.
At the beginning of the school year, the Higgins superintendent says the school board recommended the school consolidate with another local school due to low attendance and funds, a topic many people living in Higgins say has been talked about for some time now.
“In 1982 they were talking about closing our school. My son graduated from here almost 20 years ago. It was still going strong then, and then just the last couple years with everything that’s been happening, there it went. Finally,” said Ishmael.
Higgins ISD and Canadian ISD are already working on how to consolidate. While one town may be losing a school, Canadian ISD would benefit.
“It adds some per-pupil funding. It adds to our tax base. It adds to the payment that we’ll get from Texas Education Agency for the consolidation incentive payment, but there aren’t really any negative drawbacks for us,” said Lynn Pulliam, superintendent of Canadian ISD.
Since Higgins has about 400 people, Pulliam says Canadian ISD would only gain around 35 students, meaning staff and faculty currently at Higgins ISD would be left looking for a job.
“There aren’t enough students that would require us to change our staffing, so our current number of teachers and number of staff is sufficient,” said Pulliam.
The proposed consolidation is leaving some business owners in Higgins just hoping to survive.
“We have enough kids that are already going, it’s not going to make it any easier without a school. Nobody is going to want to move here, because we don’t have a school. You can’t sell houses. I’m hoping we can survive. We have enough truck traffic, semi’s, people from other towns that really support us, but some of these other little businesses, I don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Ishmael.
This month both school districts approved the consolidation agreement and determined they will ask for voter approval in the May 2, primary election.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.