HBU looks to end streak vs McNeese St.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Houston Baptist's Ian DuBose has averaged 19.1 points and 7.3 rebounds while Jalon Gates has put up 14.9 points. For the Cowboys, Sha'markus Kennedy has averaged 18.4 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.8 blocks while A.J. Lawson has put up 15.1 points and 4.2 assists.DOMINANT DUBOSE: DuBose has connected on 32.3 percent of the 124 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 13 over the last three games. He's also made 76.6 percent of his free throws this season.