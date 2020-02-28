Dumas sees surge in students needing English as a Second Language classes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A few students have already passed their citizenship test but continue to come to the Dumas educational and social ministries program to better their English skills.
Last year, the program had 54 students, and today there are over 140 students enrolled. They added a basic level where students learn how to sign their name and write. There is also an advanced level for those who want to obtain their GED. The goal for these students is to learn English to better themselves in one way or another.
“I want to be a nurse, so I try to grow out my English so I can understand it a little bit more. Now I want to take classes in English at Amarillo College too,” said ESL Student Daniela Longoria.
“I have a little time in the United States, and I need to learn English, because all the people talk English, and I need to study a career. In Mexico I was a nutritionist, and here I want to study psychology, I don’t know, but for that, I study English,” said ESL Student Janet Solis.
For some students, learning English is empowering, as they can now do everyday activities on their own without an interpreter.
“I can go to the doctors appointment, to the supermarket, to the stores and ask for what I want. That’s what I liked when I committed to come to every class, to keep growing my knowledge,” said ESL Student Jacquline Velasco.
Students are now able to get jobs or better communicate with their coworkers.
“My family there speaks English, so I practice there. In the hospital, not a lot of people speak Spanish, so I need to practice English,” said Longoria.
So just how difficult is it to learn another language?
“It’s not hard, it depends on me, on the people. If you want to do this, you can. It’s not hard,” said Solis.
Another new aspect this year is having classes for children. It helps by allowing parents to bring their children with them without being distracted in class.
The children work on their English, reading or finish their homework from school.
For more information on the Dumas educational and social ministries program you can contact Lisa Hatley at (806) 930-8737 or email lisa.hatley@dumasisd.org
