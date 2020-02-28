Discovery Center hosting spring break, summer camps for families, children

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Families and their children can have some fun while learning about science this spring break and summer at the Don Harrington Discovery Center.
The Discovery Center’s Spring Break Spectacular, a week-long spring break event, runs from March 16 through March 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Guests can check out science-themed activities and the Space Theater full dome planetarium and exhibits.
Daily admission is $14 for adults, $9 for children and is free for children two years old and younger.
Discovery Center members get in free.
The fun isn’t over there. The Discovery Center has some more science-filled fun afterwards.
Registration for summer camps at the center are now open for the summer and will open for non-members on March 2.
The summer camps, set for the first week of June and lasting through July 24, is for three year olds through sixth graders.
Each week will feature a different theme for children to explore.
The camps have science-based curriculums taught by qualified teachers and includes activities, crafts, exhibits, Space Theater shows and more.
To register for the summer camps and for more details on the spring break and summer camp programs, go here.
