Clovis company awarded science and tech grant

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - A Clovis company was awarded a grant by the New Mexico Economic Development Department.
Out of 25 applicants, Petricor was one of five New Mexico companies chosen in the first round of science and technology start up grants.
Petricor is developing the world’s first concepts of mobile printers for large formats with fewer limitations in scale.
The grant money will help cover the cost of building their third prototype, which is meant to be used as an industrial machine.
The other four companies that won a grant include AgilVax and Armonica Technologies in Albuquerque, iBeam Materials in Santa Fe and Mesilla Valley Organics in Mesquite.
