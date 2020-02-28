City of Amarillo’s Public Health Department monitoring the coronavirus

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo’s Public Health Department is monitoring the coronavirus.
In a news release, the city said while there are no reported cases of the virus in Amarillo and no confirmed cases in Texas, precautions need to be taken.
City of Amarillo Director of Public Health said Casie Stoughton said the city’s public health department is collaborating with the medical community, schools and the state and national health officials regarding the coronavirus.
“While there are no confirmed cases in Amarillo or Texas at this time, there are things people can do to help prevent the possibility of this illness," Stoughton said.
The coronavirus, a large family of viruses, was discovered in China in December of 2019.
The city said some cause illness in people every year while numerous of other coronaviruses circulate among animals.
Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath but a person must have been exposed to the coronavirus to become ill.
“There are precautions that individuals can take that can make a difference in preventing coronavirus, as there are with most infections,” said Dr. Scott Milton, Public Health Authority and Associate Professor at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Amarillo. “The precautions are similar to flu prevention precautions – wash your hands, cover your mouth when you cough, sneeze, etc.”
Recommendations to steer clear away from the virus include:
- Wash your hands with soap and water on a regular basis
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth if hands are unwashed
- Avoid close contact with those who are sick and stay at home if you’re sick
- Cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing and disposed of the tissue in the trash
- Follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for using a facemask
For more information on the coronavirus, go here.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.