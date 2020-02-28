Amarillo Girl Scouts pushing for donations to help military troops

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For the past 15 years, Girl Scouts in Amarillo have been taking donations to send boxes of cookies to troops serving overseas.
This year the Amarillo Girl Scouts don’t have as many boxes ready to ship out as they have in the past.
“We’re doing a final push where the Amarillo area wants to raise 3,000 boxes for the Troop to Troop,” said Girl Scout McKenzie McCormick.
With this weekend being the last weekend for cookie sales, Girl Scouts are pushing for more boxes to be able to send to those serving.
The retail and product coordinator of the Amarillo Girl Scouts says their Troop to Troop project helps instill the importance of supporting our troops.
“Any age that these girls are, whether they’re kindergartners or seniors in high school, they see the importance of supporting the military through the donations and getting the donations for Troop to Troop cookies,” said Jennifer Auburg, retail and product coordinator for Amarillo Girl Scouts.
Abigail Newlon has a cousin serving in the military, and she says she’s experienced first hand how much receiving a box of cookies can mean to some in the military.
“They always like receiving the cookies, because it’s like a little sweet treat they get while serving overseas. They’re always really happy to receive them and share them, or don’t share them with their bunk mates,” said Abigail Newlon.
Girl Scouts will be out at local businesses this weekend selling cookies and trying to reach their Troop to Troop goal.
“If you can’t eat cookies, you can go up to a cookie booth, and just tell them you want to donate a box or however many boxes you want to donate,” said McCormick.
You can also donate online if you can't make it to one of the booths this weekend.
The link to donate cookies to troops can be found here.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.