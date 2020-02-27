Warming temps

It is once again starting off to be a very cold morning with temps in the 20s and 30s and wind chill temps in the teens and single digits. Skies are clear and will stay sunny throughout the day. Afternoon highs will be warmer in the mid to upper 50′s. A weak cold front will shift our winds out of the north at 10-20 mph. We continue our warm up on Friday with highs in the 60′s. The warmest days will be this weekend with highs in the 70′s under sunny skies. Our next cold front moves ion Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.