Today is the last chance to register for Firstbank Southwest Tower Run

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is your last chance to register for the Firstbank Southwest Tower Run happening this weekend.
Participation costs $40 per person, which covers the event at brunch at the Amarillo Club.
The tower run is benefiting the Brandy Lee Leard Memorial Scholarship Fund and is 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. this Saturday at the building, located at 600 S. Tyler St.
To register by the end of Thursday, go here or send a payment to PO Box 52281, Amarillo, TX 79159.
For more details, call (806) 584-4236.
