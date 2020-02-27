Senator John Cornyn announces $4.1 million federal grant for Texas North Western Railway Company

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today that The Texas North Western Railway Company was awarded a $4,086,700 federal grant for their Etter Interchange Improvement Project.
The proposed project will combine two adjacent undersized track yards within the Moore County Fisher Yard Complex and install a new track that is capable of handling 286,000 railcars.
This will allow for a more efficient interchange of trains between the two railroads.
“Texas’ population grows with each passing day, and as more people travel in and out of our state, it’s important our infrastructure is able to meet the demand without interfering with Texans’ quality of life,” Senator Cornyn said. “Quality transportation services are vital for boosting local economic growth, and I commend both the Trump Administration and leaders in Moore County who worked to secure this funding.”
Funding for the grant comes from the Federal Railroad Administration’s 2019 Consolidated Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Grant Program.
