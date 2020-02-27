Postponed prescribed burn near Canadian River rescheduled for the weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The postponed prescribed burn near the Canadian River is rescheduled to start this weekend.
In a press release, the Bureau of Land Management said it will conduct a 1,000 acre prescribed burn at the Cross Bar Management Area, which is about 15 miles north of Amarillo.
Weather conditions must be safe and optimal for the prescribed burn to take place.
The burn was originally planned for Feb. 19 to Feb. 29, but was postponed to Feb. 29 to March 7.
The burn will be south of the Canadian River and about two miles west of U.S. Highway 87/287 near the Canadian River Bridge.
BLM hopes to maintain the native grass species by reducing decaying mesquite, cactus and weeds.
