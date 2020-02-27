New Mexico law enforcement pushing back on new gun law

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new gun law signed by New Mexico’s governor remains unpopular with New Mexico law enforcement.
New Mexico’s new gun law allows law enforcement to seize firearms from those who appear to be a danger to themselves or others, but many were and still are highly against it.
“The red flag gun law act, also known as Senate Bill 51, was passed, and New Mexico sheriffs have been opposing this bill through this last session," says Roosevelt County Sherrif Malin Parker. “Prior to, as well, we were able to stop it last year in the house, but we weren’t able to stop it this year.”
Both the Curry County and Roosevelt County sheriffs believe this bill violates New Mexico residents’ Constitutional Rights.
“We feel that, just fundamentally, it violated the second, fourth, and fifth amendments of the United States Constitution, and that was our concern from the beginning," says Curry County Sheriff Wesley Waller. “This statute allows for the seizure of firearms, and as Sheriff Parker said, that’s prior to due process.”
Both Sheriffs say this law in no way ensures more safety for residents who carry firearms.
“Whenever we go to seize these firearms, and that person is in crisis at the time, we’re basically leaving that person at home, still in crisis, without treatment or any other means to correct the accident," says Parker. “Now we’ve just disarmed them, and possibly made the situation worse by leaving that person there.”
New Mexico sheriffs in rural counties are now hoping some legal action will take place in the near future to reverse the passing of this bill.
“We feel that probably in the near future, there will be some legal challenges to this," says Waller. “I think there’s going to have to be, they’re going to have to address a number of legal concerns.”
As of right now both Curry and Roosevelt County sheriffs say they are finding it nearly impossible to enforce this law.
