More than $300,000 worth of heroin off the street after Carson County drug bust

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - More than $300,000 worth of heroin is off the streets after a drug bust in Carson County.
Around 5:20 p.m. on February 24, a DPS trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on I-40 in Carson County, according to a criminal complaint.
When the trooper approached the vehicle, he noticed the driver, identified as Victor Andazola Villalva, acting as if he was involved in some criminal activity.
The trooper asked to search the vehicle where court documents show he found five bundles of a brown tar substance with the same appearance and consistency of heroin.
The substance weighed about one gross kilogram, and according to street value, is worth more than $300,000.
Once tested, the substance did test positive as heroin, and the quantity seized is consistent with distributive amounts, as opposed to someone’s personal use.
Andazola Villalva was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.
