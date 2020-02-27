Man wanted on 3 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges

Man wanted on 3 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges
Rojelio Reyes (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Vanessa Garcia | February 27, 2020 at 8:14 AM CST - Updated February 27 at 8:14 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo authorities said a man is wanted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers said 38-year-old Rojelio Reyes is wanted by Potter County for the aggravated assult with a deadly weapon charges.

He is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has brown eyes and black eyes.

If you know where this fugitive of the week is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Rojelio Reyes Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week" is...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, February 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.