Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ELECTION 2020-SUPER TUESDAY-TEXAS
Texas looms large as Super Tuesday bonanza for Democrats
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Bernie Sanders and the rest of the 2020 field are beginning a new blitz into Texas ahead of Super Tuesday. Only California has more delegates at stake next week than the Lone Star State. That's putting the nation's biggest conservative state in a rare position to have a big say in who Democrats put up against President Donald Trump in November. Sanders barnstormed Texas over the weekend looking to cement his front-runner status following a big win in Nevada. Billionaire Mike Bloomberg, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren are also coming back to Texas later this week.
AP-US-HOUSTON-FATAL-DRUG-RAID
DA: 69 convicted on possible false evidence by ex-Texas cop
HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say they believe 69 additional individuals might have been convicted on what they allege to be false evidence from an ex-Houston police officer whose cases are being reviewed following a 2019 deadly drug raid. The announcement on Wednesday by authorities comes after judges earlier this month declared innocent two brothers who had been convicted based on testimony from ex-Houston officer Gerald Goines. His work has come under scrutiny following the January 2019 drug raid. Goines’ attorney says the announcement by Ogg’s office was a way to “poison” potential jurors in Goines’ case and for Ogg to promote herself ahead of a hotly contested Democratic primary on Tuesday.
BC-US-WINNER-TAKE-ALL-ELECTORS
Court OKs Texas winner-take-all presidential elector system
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court says the winner-take-all system Texas uses to assign Electoral College presidential votes is constitutional. Wednesday's ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans is the latest defeat for organizations that say each state's electors should be chosen proportionally, based on the percentage of the statewide vote. The 5th Circuit says 48 states use a winner-take-all system and that system was upheld by the Supreme Court in 1969. Similar challenges are being pursued in other regions. Backers of the challenges say they expect the issue to go again before the Supreme Court.
AP-US-DOMESTIC-EXTREMIST-KILLINGS
Report: Domestic extremists killed at least 42 in 2019
A group that fights anti-semitism has counted at least 38 killings by white supremacists and other far-right extremists in the U.S. last year, with a total of 42 domestic extremism-related slayings. That means 2019 was the sixth deadliest year for violence by all domestic extremists since 1970. A report released Thursday by the Anti-Defamation League says the gunman who shot and killed 22 people in August 2019 at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, accounted for more than half of the domestic extremism-related killings. Patrick Crusius, the suspect in that shooting rampage, is accused of targeting Mexicans at the store and faces federal hate crime charges.
IMMIGRATION DETENTION-SICK CHILD
Court: Migrant child with head injury can see neurologist
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that a 5-year-old Guatemalan child in U.S. custody must be allowed to be seen by a pediatric neurologist for a head injury he suffered before his family was arrested. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which has defended the care given to the child and sought to deport him and his family. The child fractured his skull and suffered bleeding around his brain in a December fall, a month before his family was detained and taken to an ICE family detention center in Dilley, Texas. The boy’s father is at a jail in California.
VAPING-INVESTIGATION
'A world of hurt': 39 states to investigate Juul's marketing
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A lecturer at Harvard Law School says an investigation by 39 states leaves Juul Labs with little choice but to change its marketing practices. James Tierney said Tuesday that “when you see these kinds of numbers, it means they’re in a world of hurt." Attorneys general from Connecticut, Florida, Nevada, Oregon and Texas say they will lead the multi-state investigation into San Francisco-based Juul. The company also is facing lawsuits from teenagers and others who say they became addicted to the company's vaping products. Juul says it has halted television, print and digital advertising and eliminated most flavors.
BOYKIN SENTENCED
Ex-TCU, Seattle QB gets 3 years in prison for beating woman
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Former TCU and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to charges from the 2018 beating of his girlfriend. Boykin and prosecutors agreed to the sentence in return for his guilty plea Wednesday to aggravated assault and witness tampering charges. Boykin's attorney says his client will be eligible for parole in less than a year. Shabrika Bailey alleged that Boykin broke her jaw in two places in the March 2018 beating. The Seahawks cut Boykin in the wake of the allegation.
GAY TEACHER SETTLEMENT
Texas teacher who sued school district reaches settlement
MANSFIELD, Texas (AP) — A Texas teacher who said she was discriminated against because of her sexual orientation has reached a settlement with the school district. Mansfield Independent School District teacher Stacy Bailey will get a letter of recommendation and a $100,000 payment to her and her attorney as part of the settlement. The school board approved the settlement Monday. The Dallas Morning News previously reported that the art teacher filed a federal lawsuit against the district in 2018. Bailey was placed on paid administrative leave for about eight months after a parent complained that she was “promoting the ‘homosexual agenda’” to students at Charlotte Anderson Elementary School in Arlington. She had shown her students pictures of her then-fiancee.
AP-US-SWATTING-NEO-NAZI
Neo-Nazi leaders face conspiracy charges on both coasts
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Five people who prosecutors say are the leaders of a neo-Nazi group have been arrested and charged in a pair of federal investigations. The charges in Virginia and Washington state include conspiracy to harass journalists, churches and a former Cabinet official with bomb threats and other forms of intimidation. Twenty-six-year-old John Denton of Montgomery, Texas, was arrested Wednesday and charged with a series of bomb threats made in Virginia. Prosecutors say Denton is a former leader of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division. In Seattle, prosecutors say they've charged four Atomwaffen members with cyberstalking and mailing threatening communications.
ELECTION 2020-TEXAS
As Bernie Sanders surges, Texas liberals take their own shot
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Bernie Sanders vaulting to the top of the 2020 presidential field is emboldening a crop of insurgent candidates on the left in Texas. And they they're backed by more money and bigger names than ever before, and there are signs that some are not being taken lightly. On the border, 26-year-old Jessica Cisneros is trying to become the youngest member of Congress by ousting eight-term Democratic incumbent Henry Cuellar. She's been endorsed by both Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Royce West, a moderate Democrat running for U.S. Senate, says their party can't win in Texas by moving too far to the left.