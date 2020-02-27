Injured firefighter Matt Dawson’s wife gives update on his progress

I want to share a few things about Matt's progress, which may be confusing to some, so I encourage you to research some of the terminology I will be using. Matt is in a stage called Post Traumatic Amnesia. He is able to wake up, he is able to talk, but it doesn't always make much sense. During this stage, the brain starts to re-wire. He counts a lot, asks questions that do not make a lot of sense, and mixes up numbers and words. This is very normal for a TBI. There are times where he recognizes people and times he doesn't even remember me until I remind him, he knows he is fire/medic, will talk about fire and medical terminology, and other things that lead us to believe he is going to have an amazing recovery. It's just all bouncing around and out of order at the moment. When a person has a traumatic injury to the brain, the brain will typically not store the accident that caused the injury. Also, with Post Traumatic Amnesia, the brain cannot store new memories right away. These are things the Craig facility can help with. He has also been able to eat ice, small amounts of applesauce, and drink small spoons of water. Matt has made amazing improvements and we are very ready to see what Craig can do for him!