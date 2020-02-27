Growing art movement inspires more murals to soon pop up throughout Amarillo

“When we started this board, I kept driving by buildings and I would think, ‘that building just looks like a canvas,’" said City of Amarillo Chair of Public Arts and Beautification Committee Jason Boyett. "I’ve been to other cities, other downtown areas and they had these great murals. People were taking photos in front of them and I wanted Amarillo to be the same and so did a lot of other people. This board is helping to make that possible. Now that we have six to eight new murals in the city that we didn’t have a couple of years ago, is proof of that progress.”