Grand jury indicts Levelland couple in death of toddler

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - A Hockley County grand jury has indicted a mother and her boyfriend on charges of capital murder of a 2-year-old boy.
The 2-year-old male, Elijah Lebario, had severe bruising on most of his body and had an internal body temperature of 81 degrees when he was taken to Covenant Levelland.
During the investigation police learned, the child’s mother, 25-year-old Samantha Dawn Mathis of Levelland, and her boyfriend, 30-year-old Robert Garza Jr. both assaulted Elijah.
Due to the extensive injuries of the child, he was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock for further treatment. When he arrived, he was taken to the operating room and was pronounced deceased.
Mathis was taken into custody by the Levelland Police Department where she was charged with capital murder and injury to a child. An arrest warrant was obtained for Robert Garza Jr for the offense of capital murder. Garza was later found at a house in the 400 block of North College Ave in Levelland where he was taken into custody without incident. He has also been charged with injury to a child and violation of bond or protective order.
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services DFPS (CPS) was also contacted to assist in the investigation by interviewing and assessing the condition of the 4-year-old brother. Levelland police was contacted after their assessment and advised he too had injuries. The brother was taken to a Lubbock hospital and has since been released to family members. He was placed with family members.
Mathis is being held on a combined bond of $550,500.
Garza Jr is being held on a combined bond of $554,000.
