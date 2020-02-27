Chapel on WTAMU campus to host first student revival

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Restoration Apostolic Ministries, a chapel on the campus of West Texas A&M University, will host their first student revival service.
The service will include two guest speakers, praise dancing and worship.
The two guest speakers, Pastor Gary Thomas and Pastor William Fifer, are former WTAMU students and athletes.
“Our desire is to win souls for Christ,” said Todd Hunt, pastor at Restoration Apostolic Ministries. “We realize that as students are here, they need more than just a natural education like we need. They need to become to know God even more, so therefore, we’ve been praying for the last two years about doing a revival, so this year, we decided, this is the year.”
The pastors at Restoration Apostolic Ministries are welcoming of anyone who wants to attend the service.
“We’re excited about the move of God and just the people of God that have never received the Lord or need to receive God, or if you just need prayer and just more of God,” said Stina Hunt, pastor at Restoration Apostolic Ministries. “Please come, because everything that you need you’ve been asking God for. I guarantee you’ll find the answer. You’re going to find that answer in Jesus.”
Services for the revival will begin at 7:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday evening at the J.A. Hill Chapel located at 210 26th Street in Canyon.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.