Amarillo Habitat for Humanity to build 2 new homes this spring break

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s Habitat for Humanity is hosting the annual Collegiate Challenge to complete two new homes.
Over 70 college students from three different states participate in the program which runs from March 1 through March 28.
Participants will stay in the Habitat for Humanity administrative office and will build the final two homes in the Glenwood Park neighborhood.
The challenge was started over 25 years ago as an alternative option for the “typical” spring break and also gives students an opportunity to build safe, affordable homes.
For more details on how to volunteer or donate, go here or call (806) 383-3456
