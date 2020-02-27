Amarillo College to offer construction and carpentry programs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is responding to the need for more trade workers in our area by offering construction and carpentry programs in the fall.
“We were approved to offer construction technology at Amarillo College beginning in August of 2020," says David Hall, associate dean of technology at Amarillo College. “We’re really excited to bring that program online, because we’ve met with many industry partners, and we’ve heard a great deal of demand for graduates in that field.”
There are many factors that tie into this demand, one of them being the trade industry is in need of young workers to take the place of the current aging workers in the industry.
“In our industry, our workforce is aging out, and we need new individuals who are willing to come in and be a part of this work force, a vibrant work force, a work force that is definitely needed," says Mike Robertson, vice president of Western Builders.
Amarillo College is also partnering with both Canyon ISD and Amarillo ISD to ensure their trade programs will closely align with each other.
“We get together, and we talk about curriculum, and we make sure that our programs are aligned with theirs, and students can experience a seamless pathway from high school students, early in high school to decide if they want to stay in construction technology," says Hall.
Making sure their students have access to internship opportunities while enrolled in the program is a top priority.
“We’re taking learning from in the classroom and in our labs out on the job site and allowing students to earn college credit for what they’re doing at work, for all the skills and experiences they’re gathering at work," says Hall.
The next step for Amarillo College is to find the right staff members to instruct their courses.
“We’re working with instructors that we have to develop curriculum," says Hall. “We’ll be searching for new instructors, so if anybody out there is interested, they can definitely look on Amarillo College’s website, we’ll have opportunities for instructors to come out and teach either part time or full time.”
