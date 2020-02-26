Woman wanted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge by Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo authorities are searching for a woman wanted on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Christina Martinez is wanted by their county.
She is described at 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
If you know where this fugitive is, call the sheriff’s office at (806) 468-5800.
For a chance of a cash reward, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers with information at (806) 374-4400.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.