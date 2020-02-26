Woman wanted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge by Randall County

By Vanessa Garcia | February 26, 2020 at 9:37 AM CST - Updated February 26 at 9:37 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo authorities are searching for a woman wanted on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Christina Martinez is wanted by their county.

She is described at 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where this fugitive is, call the sheriff’s office at (806) 468-5800.

For a chance of a cash reward, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers with information at (806) 374-4400.

